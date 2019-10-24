Green Beret seeks support from veterans groups in holding gov’t accountable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As he continues his cancer treatments, Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal is squeezing in time for his mission in the nation’s capital.
Army doctors twice failed to notify Rich of a spot they detected on his lung. He’s now battling end-stage lung cancer.
A law called the Feres Doctrine prevents Stayskal and other active-duty military from suing the government for malpractice and other negligence.
Stayskal and his Tampa attorney Natalie Khawam are working to change that law to give active-duty military the right to sue the government for negligence.
A bill supporting a change is currently stalled in the Senate, so Stayskal has turned to others for help.
Steve Andrews has the full story tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Pentagon, Sen. Graham reject dying Green Beret’s plea for help with changing law
- Ailing Green Beret pushes Senate to give military equal rights
- Green Beret fighting for time has no commitment from Florida senators
- Green Beret denied right guaranteed to illegal immigrants
- Prisoners can sue doctors for malpractice, active duty military cannot
- Green Beret calls for holding military doctors who commit malpractice accountable
- Army docs fail to tell soldier about spot on lung; cancer goes untreated for 6 months