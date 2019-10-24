Green Beret seeks support from veterans groups in holding gov’t accountable

8 On Your Side

Army doctors twice failed to notify him of a spot on his lung

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As he continues his cancer treatments, Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal is squeezing in time for his mission in the nation’s capital.

Army doctors twice failed to notify Rich of a spot they detected on his lung. He’s now battling end-stage lung cancer.

A law called the Feres Doctrine prevents Stayskal and other active-duty military from suing the government for malpractice and other negligence.

Stayskal and his Tampa attorney Natalie Khawam are working to change that law to give active-duty military the right to sue the government for negligence.

A bill supporting a change is currently stalled in the Senate, so Stayskal has turned to others for help.

Steve Andrews has the full story tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss