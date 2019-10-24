Green Beret seeks support from veterans groups in holding gov’t accountable

Army doctors twice failed to notify him of a spot on his lung

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As he continues his cancer treatments, Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal is squeezing in time for his mission in the nation’s capital.

Army doctors twice failed to notify Rich of a spot they detected on his lung. He’s now battling end-stage lung cancer.

A law called the Feres Doctrine prevents Stayskal and other active-duty military from suing the government for malpractice and other negligence.

Stayskal and his Tampa attorney Natalie Khawam are working to change that law to give active-duty military the right to sue the government for negligence.

A bill supporting a change is currently stalled in the Senate, so Stayskal has turned to others for help.

