Green Beret seeks Pentagon’s help in holding Army doctors accountable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sgt. Rich Stayskal understands the meaning of “Leave No Man Behind.” He wonders if the Pentagon and members of the U.S. Senate do.

Rich is battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Army doctors discovered a spot on his lung but failed to inform him twice.

Now he is terminal.

Rich and his Tampa attorney, Natalie Khawam, traveled to Washington, D.C. again this week. They hoped to convince Pentagon officials to back their effort to change a law that prevents active duty service members like Rich from suing for malpractice, the Army doctors whose mistakes may cost Rich his life.

Watch Steve Andrews’ full story tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.