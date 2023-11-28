ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay homeowner.

Jesse Kates had solar panels installed, but his power bill kept increasing.

As 8 On Your Side found out, lowering your bill with solar can be complicated.

Kates had the solar panels installed in October 2022. At the time, he says his power bill was approximately $300 a month. After he got the panels, it was approximately $400 a month. How could that happen?

8 On Your Side found out that despite how it appeared, the system was not turned on.

We tracked down the installer of the panels, a company called Better Earth.

A spokesman said Jesse didn’t have the general liability insurance required for the utility to approve solar. Jesse says he wasn’t aware of any requirement.

We’re told the company has since cut ties with the sales rep who worked with Jesse.

“Get something done about this bill… it’s killing me!” Jesse told 8 On Your Side in August.

For weeks, we worked with all parties involved.

Last month, Duke Energy confirmed “the account is properly set up for net metering.”

Then this week, Better Earth confirmed “new documents are in order for the $195/mo amount discussed.”

“I’m so overjoyed with the way things are,” Jesse said Tuesday. “Thank you for being there, at one time I thought, maybe I was going to have to just go through this alone.”

Now, more than a year later, Jesse says he got what he signed up for, major savings with solar.

Before you go solar, you should know the potential impact it could have on your property insurance. Some families tell 8 On Your Side that their rate actually increased after they went solar. Others lost their coverage all together. So be sure to talk with your insurance broker before you do anything.

If you have a comment, question or tip, email Mahsa at MSaeidi@WFLA.com