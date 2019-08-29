GETTING RESULTS: 8 On Your Side helps correct official list of troubled nursing homes

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian, 8 on Your Side Investigates continues to look out for the most vulnerable across the Tampa Bay area.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration monitors whether nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are complying with state law.

After a dozen deaths during Hurricane Irma, a new law requires facilities to ensure the temperature stays at or below 81 degrees for at least 96 hours after a power outage.

The agency lists non-compliant facilities across Florida on their website.

8 On Your Side looked into the nine reportedly troubled spots in Hillsborough County on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we found six non-compliant Pinellas County facilities listed on the agency’s website.

Over the course of two days, our crews stopped by some of the reportedly troubled locations.

Multiple nursing homes claimed they were compliant. They said the problem was the agency and its records.

After 8 On Your Side helped clear up some of the confusion in Hillsborough, right now, there’s only seven non-compliant facilities listed on the agency’s website.

This was about 24 hours after our investigation.

Meantime, half of the reportedly troubled nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Pinellas also say they’re in compliance with state law.

We have sent that information to officials with AHCA.

Patrick Manderfield is the Deputy Communications Director for the agency.

Manderfield says nursing homes and assisted living facilities are likely responsible for any oversights in the agency’s website. He says the agency has been proactively reaching out to providers to discuss issues with their reporting.

AHCA also sent the following statement:

“Our agency remains committed to bringing all facilities into compliance with the emergency power rules. Currently, 80 percent of all nursing homes and assisted living facilities have permanent generators and 96 percent have either a permanent generator, temporary generator onsite, plans to have a temporary generator delivered or a full evacuation plan in case of a power outage. Facilities that have failed to come into compliance will continue to be held accountable. In many cases AHCA has imposed sanctions or moved forward with licensure action, and further Agency actions for noncompliance are still pending. Agency staff are also conducting outreach activities with each facility without current generator information in the potential impact area today.” – Secretary Mary Mayhew

8 On Your Side is continuing to follow this story.