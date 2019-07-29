Florida gas prices down 12 cents in 11 days; Tampa Bay sees largest weekly drop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sunshine State is seeing lower gas prices at the end of July.

The price of gas in Florida dropped nine cents during the past week, combining for a total discount of 12 cents in the past 11 days, AAA reported.

The average price of gas in Florida dropped 9 cents over the past week. That price is 4 cents less than last month, 22 cents less than this time last year and 21 cents less than this year’s high daily average price of $2.80 per gallon.

The Tampa Bay area got the biggest discount this week with a 14 cent drop, putting the average price for gasoline at $2.52 per gallon. The Tallahassee area had the highest average price for gasoline at $2.69 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are benefiting from low oil prices, which held pretty steady last week, thanks to ongoing market sentiment that global oil supply is stronger than demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average should continue trickling lower this week, as it makes a likely push below $2.55 per gallon before Friday.”

REGIONAL PRICES

Most expensive metro markets

Tallahassee ($2.69), Panama City ($2.68), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.67)

Least expensive metro markets

Tampa Bay ($2.52), Punta Gorda ($2.53), Jacksonville ($2.54)

FIND FLORIDA GAS PRICES

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

