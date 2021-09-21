Gabby Petito’s death ruled homicide, FBI states

TAMPA (WFLA) – In Wyoming Tuesday, an autopsy was conducted on Gabby Petito’s remains. This as the FBI has now closed one chapter of the investigation.

FBI Denver has announced the manner of death of Gabby Petito is a homicide. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

A makeshift memorial for Gabby was found at the site of the Spread Creek campsite in Wyoming where authorities located the body on Sunday. It’s unclear who made the cross.

The remains were discovered near the river bottom of the Spread Creek grounds.

After an exhaustive two-day search, on Monday evening, federal and local authorities were seen leaving Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The FBI is seeking information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of Aug. 27-30, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their van, the FBI said.

Amie Houghton is a former NCIS forensics investigator.

“They’re going to be looking for any evidence to be able to tie if it is, in fact, a homicide…any evidence that they can look to tie a suspect to that particular area where the remains were found.”

Right now, the search for Brian Laundrie continues in Sarasota County.

“At 3 miles an hour walking, he could be anywhere in the state of Florida practically,” said Chris Boyer from the National Association for Search and Rescue.

Boyer’s organization is a non-profit that has trained and certified responders for decades. He says due to the landscape and wildlife in Florida, this search is dangerous and difficult.

“Once you get into a swampy area where you have, uh, a lot of moving water, that tends to make using a trailing dog .. very difficult,” said Boyer. “Man tracking, so you’re in waist-deep water, so there aren’t any footprints to be left.”