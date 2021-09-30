You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before he vanished, Brian Laundrie bought a new cell phone, according to the Laundrie family’s attorney Steve Bertolino.

Bertolino tells us the FBI now has that phone. But many have been asking about Gabby Petito’s phone and whether Laundrie had a different phone while they were together on their road trip.

Since the phones undoubtedly hold valuable clues, 8 On Your Side has been looking into that question.

We closely examined the police body camera video after the couple’s alleged domestic dispute in Moab, Utah on Aug. 12. The video shows that, at the time, Petito had a phone – and, despite what he told officers, Laundrie also had a phone.

The subject of phones came up approximately 14 minutes into the police stop when Laundrie told officers his fear.

“I don’t have my phone. I don’t really… I don’t have a phone,” he said. “So if she goes off without me… I’m on my own.”

Petito did have a phone. Her mom, Nichole Schmidt, got an “odd text” from her on Aug. 27, according to a search warrant, and a final text on Aug. 30.

About 42 minutes into the police stop in Utah, video shows Laundrie reach into the passenger side of the van. He hands a female law enforcement official Petito’s cellphone.

“She’s got her cellphone. She’s calling her parents,” the officer told other officials minutes later.

(Moab Police Department)

That phone from the passenger side stays in Petito’s lap.

Back to Laundrie: When we backed up the video to before he retrieved Petito’s cell, Laundrie is seen slipping what appears to be a different phone into his pocket.

Despite what he initially told officers about the phone, toward the end of the stop, you can see Laundrie pull a phone out of his pocket.

(Moab Police Department)

(Moab Police Department)

(Moab Police Department)

(Moab Police Department)

The family’s attorney did not reveal anything about the phone on the cross-country trip. But he says Laundrie did purchase a new phone on Sept. 4, three days after he returned to North Port.

The attorney says the FBI has the new phone and states it was not a burner. Laundrie reportedly had an account with AT&T for the new phone.

Right now, it’s unclear if the FBI has retrieved Petito’s cellphone.