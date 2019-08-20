Frontier promises to fix annoying hum in phone line

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview couple who turned to Better Call Behnken for help with an annoying hum in their Frontier landline may finally see action.

Frontier spokesman Bob Elek tells Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that workers have made numerous attempts to repair the troublesome lines and have determined that a more drastic fix is needed.

“We’ve exhausted the possibilities that it’s something minor, so it’s something major that needs to take place,” Elek said. “The primary cable at the street level that provides their service needs to be replaced.”

That’s what Jim Marra has been asking for all along. He runs a construction business out of his home and depends on his phone line. The hum is so bad that he often can’t conduct business. He says Frontier workers have tried but just can’t fix the problem for good.

“They’re doing their best, they’re doing what they can. I don’t think they’re getting the resources to do what they need to do. In my opinion, and I’m just a layman, but in my opinion, replace the line.”

Eleck says the problem is with the hold cooper lines. The company hoped to isolate the problem and make repairs, but so far nothing they have tried has worked, he said.

Elek tells Better Call Behnken that the repair will be done soon, but he could not guarantee a specific date. When asked if it will be this year, he said yes.