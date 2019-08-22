Following son’s death, Pasco parents waiting to see if state takes dentist’s license

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One member of Florida’s Board of Dentistry called Tommy Myers’ case one of the worst he has seen during his tenure on the board.

Tommy, a 39-year-old special needs patient, was sedated by Dr. Veronica Thompson at Grand Dentistry in New Port Richey in 2014, and later died.

A Department of Health investigation determined Dr. Thompson made several mistakes, including giving Tommy too much sedation too quickly

Nearly five years later, the state has not disciplined Dr. Thompson.

But on Friday in Jacksonville, the Board of Dentistry has a decision to make about Dr. Thompson’s license.

