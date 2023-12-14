TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is spending big money on a program that promises to bring down property insurance premiums.

But last month, 8 On Your Side revealed that some homeowners spent the money and did the work, but saw no savings. We’re looking into why.

Many Floridians are stressing over property insurance premiums. The My Safe Florida Home Program is the only short-term solution the state has offered. But there is one thing you must do to make sure this program works for you, and your bill actually goes down.

Glenn McKiel says in the past four years, his property insurance premium has tripled. It’s why he forked out $15,000 to harden his home.

“So these are actual new hurricane rated windows,” he told 8 On Your Side last month.

Through the My Safe Florida Home Program, the state gave him $10,000 back.

The program’s promise? On average, applicants would see their premium go down by a thousand bucks. But that didn’t happen for Glenn.

In fact, after doing all the work, he didn’t save a penny. His premium didn’t budge.

“I’m not sure I would have entered into the program had I known that we were not going to get an insurance discounts,” said Glenn.

Now, the Florida Department of Financial Services, the state agency in charge, is revealing, Glenn is not alone.

According to CFO Jimmy Patronis’ Office, 4,198 homeowners have completed the program. Approximately half report good news—2,050 homeowners say their premium went down. But one in seven applicants, or 625 homeowners, actually saw their premium go up.

On Dec. 12, Steven Fielder, the Chief Business Officer at the Department of Financial Services, shared an update on the program with a House Subcommittee.

“I have personally seen, right, in correspondence with insurance agents that they will not give the premium discount until all of the windows are done,” said Mr. Fielder.

Here’s the big takeaway: To get the discount, you must replace all windows, not just some windows.

Mr. Fielder also said that if your roof is old or your home is in bad shape, you might want to change your expectations. The program might not give you a discount but it might help you stay insured.

“While they may not fall into the premium reduction category, we do believe that the program has been helpful,” said Mr. Fielder. “They were allowed to remain insured as opposed to being uninsured.”

Patronis’ office is also asking for more funding for this program, $107 million on top of the $176 million that was approved last month.