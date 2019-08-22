Florida’s Attorney General eyes contractor in 8 On Your Side investigation

Customers claim Danny Musgrove took them for thousands.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s Attorney General’s Office confirms it is now looking into several complaints involving Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove.

Musgrove, has taken thousands from, then left hanging, customers he’d just met as well as family friends. He has been at the center of an 8 On Your Side investigation for more than a year.

Friends like Paul Moran of Sun City Center.

Paul Moran says he feels betrayed by his friend, contractor Danny Musgrove.

More than a year ago, Moran hired Musgrove, a friend through family, to build a screened room in the back of his home.

“All I got is a pile of dirt, a bunch of weeds and occasionally we’ll get frogs,” Moran said.

This is what Paul Moran’s screened room looks like after more than 1 year and $20,000 dollars.

Musgrove, he claims hasn’t shown up since May.

“It’s just not there, I lost $20,000 dollars, like a lot of them,” Moran added.

Paul Moran is one on a growing list of seniors who paid Musgrove, and who claim he failed to deliver.

Yupin Syrop in Zephyrhills paid thousands for materials Musgrove didn’t provide.

Richard Mace of Plant City is out $80,000 dollars, sitting in shell of a home in which Musgrove left him.

Tim and Beth Smetana paid Musgrove $190,000 dollars for a poorly put together house that he couldn’t finish after 2 years.

Janet Mears paid Musgrove $8,900 dollars for special windows for Musgrove never delivered.

In March, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the creation of Florida’s Senior Protection Team. A group of experts working together to protect Floridians over 60.

The AG’S Consumer Protection Division is now looking into several complaints it’s received about Musgrove.

