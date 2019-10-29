TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Supreme Court has suspended a well-known Tampa Bay area attorney. Some clients claim Jose Toledo has taken their settlement money and vanished.

The Florida Bar has received 31 complaints about Toledo, according to court records.

Irma Cueva is one of the people who filed a sworn complaint with the bar.

“I was hurt,” said Irma Cueva. “They took me to the hospital.”

Cueva might look vibrant but the 71-year-old says she’s dealt with pain since April 11, 2015. That’s when Cueva says she fell inside a business.

“As a consequence of that, I had to have surgery,” Cueva said.

Around this time, Cueva says she went to the law office of Jose Toledo. The well-known attorney is the ex-husband of State Representative Jackie Toledo.

Cueva says months ago, Mr. Toledo’s law office told her a settlement was coming.

“I spoke with manager and she said everything is going fine,” said Cueva, “I will be getting 60 thousand dollars for the case.”

Cueva says she never received any money. Right now, the 71-year-old says she has no clue where her case stands.

“Mr. Toledo please answer us by phone by email,” she said.

Meantime, the Florida Bar believes she is one of the dozens potentially left high and dry.

8 On Your Side Investigates stopped by Toledo’s office in Tampa. We found furniture, files and papers scattered.

We were not able to reach Mr. Toledo for comment.

According to court documents, the Florida Bar’s investigator has not been able to reach Toledo in recent weeks.

The Supreme Court has ordered that Toledo notify clients about his suspension and not touch their accounts.

8 On Your Side Investigates will continue to follow this story.