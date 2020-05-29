Florida coronavirus: Sarasota couple waiting 3 weeks for COVID-19 test results

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – For weeks, Floridians have been told COVID-19 testing is widely available regardless of symptoms.

We’ve seen test sites pop up across the Tampa Bay area but the tests are only helpful if you can get your results.

A Sarasota couple tells 8 On Your Side, they’ve been left in limbo for three weeks.

“I find it’s really important to find out if we’re carriers,” said Lisa Kehm. “Certainly, I don’t want to infect anyone.”

Lisa Kehm and her husband Carl Clough got a COVID-19 test at The Mall at University Town Center: a state site that promised to test anyone regardless of symptoms.

Public health experts believe mass testing is the only way to stop this virus.

“We got a swab that went up our nose and they gave us a paper to call,” said Mr. Clough.

The couple says they were given a piece of paper telling them how to get their lab results. But try as they might, 21 days later, they still don’t know their status.

“We did not miss any calls and we’ve been calling daily,” said Mrs. Kehm.

8 On Your Side contacted the Florida Department of Health, emergency management and the lab to get this couple answers. A state official provided new contact information. 8 On Your Side has passed that information to the couple.

Since March, we’ve exposed various testing backlogs, delays and debacles.

Scott Williamson is one of 30,000 Floridians who took a test at AdventHealth but never got a reliable result. AdventHealth blamed a third-party lab.

“I’m really angry, I took a day off of work to get it done,” said Mr. Williamson.

Williamson took another COVID-19 test last week. But two tests and 29 days later, he’s beyond frustrated and he’s still waiting too.

8 On Your Side has reached out to state officials to see if others are also waiting for test results from the UTC site. We will let you know what we find out.

In the meantime, if you have any issues related to testing or this pandemic, email Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi at MSaeidi@WFLA.com