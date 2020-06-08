Florida coronavirus: Hillsborough County woman says test results delayed one month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman says she’s been waiting one full month to get her coronavirus test results, and it’s impacting her bottom line. 8 On Your Side is working to get her answers.

Massage therapists have a green light to get back to business, according to the Florida Department of Health.

But considering the close-contact, hands-on nature of the work, Diane Forrester wants to go the extra step for her clients and get a negative coronavirus test result first.

“I do have some private clients and I do go into some specific hospitals to do chair massages,” Diane Forrester said Monday. “When I get this test, it would be a pass to get back in.”

Forrester says, she was tested at Raymond James Stadium on May 8. For exactly one month now, she’s been trying to get her results.

“One time, I put on the phone for 20 minutes, nobody answered,” said Forrester, “…emailed them, even set up a patient account and I still get no results.”

8 On Your Side contacted the county, the state and Quest Diagnostics about the alleged delay. Since March, we have reported on testing backlogs and helped Floridians finally learn their COVID-19 status.

Right now, the patient advocacy team at Quest Diagnostics is researching Forrester’s case.

Hillsborough County officials say they believe Quest has stopped calling Floridians with negative results. Quest Diagnostics didn’t deny that; however, a spokeswoman says all results are sent to a patient’s online account.

8 On Your Side will stay on this story until Diane Forrester gets her results and gets back to work.

If you have an issue you’d like Mahsa Saeidi to investigate, send her an email at MSaeidi@WFLA.com

