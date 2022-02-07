Florida brings in hundreds more workers to process delayed SNAP benefit applications

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida officials say help is on the way for families on the verge of hunger. The state agency in charge of processing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits is now making major changes to ensure people get the food assistance they need.

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi has been shining a spotlight on the problem and put pressure on elected leaders to take action.

“We’re seeing a lot of delays,” said Brenda Powell, the outreach director for Guided Path Foundation.

Guided Path Foundation is a non-profit that provides outreach services to the community. Powell helps families apply for SNAP benefits.

To obtain food assistance from the Florida Department of Children and Families, individuals must turn in an application and complete a phone interview. But Powell says the problem is there’s not enough workers at the state call center.

“There’s times we call in and are on hold for two hours and get disconnected,” she said. “The shortage there must be phenomenal.”

Families first reached out about massive delays in obtaining benefits in December. Back then, DCF denied the delays, stating applications were processed within 30 days or less.

But families proved otherwise.

They repeatedly showed 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi how they turned in their application and were still kept waiting for benefits 40, 50 and even 60 days later.

Last week, 8 On Your Side brought the issue up to Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference in Pinellas County.

The governor promised to talk with DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris and expedite the process. Within two days, DCF took action.

In a statement, a spokeswoman told 8 On Your Side the agency has now deployed “an additional 310 individuals” to process benefits and answer calls. The spokeswoman states the agency also added “125 new team members” in December and January.

This is a big change that could make all the difference to families in need.

But is the problem getting better?

“I haven’t seen improvement yet, no,” Powell said.

While we unfortunately can’t investigate every individual claim that comes into our newsroom, we are working to help Florida families get the benefits they rightfully deserve.

So here’s how we can help you: We’re compiling a database of complaints about delayed benefits that we will send to the state. If your SNAP benefits are delayed and you want us to send your information to Gov. DeSantis and other state officials, please fill out this 8 On Your Side form.

Over the weekend, 564 people put their name on that list, reporting a SNAP delay.

The list will not be published. Mahsa Saeidi is sending it via email to DCF.

Here is the full statement from DCF:

“The Department of Children and Families worked to identify employees across the agency to deploy an additional 310 individuals to assist with processing benefits or answering client calls. The team is prioritizing the processing of older cases. Additionally, we are proud to have onboarded more than 125 new team members in December and January. The Department is offering overtime to compensate the tireless efforts of our team. We have worked to narrow down the interview to quickly expediate this process and have deployed resources to ensure that interviews are conducted quickly. Currently, the Department processes about 8,200 interviews daily with a call wait time under 15 minutes. This week, we are working to route additional 250-300 interview calls a day to the call center team who is designated to conduct interviews quickly for our clients.

The Department continues to leverage internal resources to prioritize processing benefits and has utilized all flexibilities allowed under federal regulations to gain operational flexibility. Additionally, the Department has requested additional flexibilities from the federal government and awaits approval. While we are working hard to gain capacity from our current operations, we understand families have continual needs. We are working to deploy an outbound campaign to clients to offer assistance with other food resources. Clients can locate resources in their local communities by visiting MyFloridaMyFamily.com, and entering their ZIP code to find services.”