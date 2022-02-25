Florida admits ‘missed opportunities’ in prior investigations of family of murdered toddler

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Children and Families has released its final report on the death of two-year-old Jayden Hines.

The report found that caseworkers missed opportunities to step in prior to Jayden’s death. However, DCF officials have also concluded that even if state workers had acted, they might not have saved Jayden’s life.

Jayden was beaten by his mom’s boyfriend in Lakeland.

At the time of the killing, DCF had an open and active investigation. The wording of this new DCF report may be revealing as essentially, the agency is washing its hands of this.

Two people are charged in connection with the death of two-year-old Jayden Hines: Jayden’s mom and her boyfriend.

But Jayden’s dad, Rashawd Hines says DCF needs to be held accountable too.

“If you continue to make excuses after excuses, that’s how you lose lives,” said Mr. Hines.

Last February, Mr. Hines called DCF fearing for his son’s safety. Less than two months later, the toddler was dead.

Now, in a new report, DCF admits case workers could have done more; however, the agency ultimately concludes: “If the missed opportunities had been completed… it does not appear that it would have impacted.. the case trajectory.”

“This clearly states that they did not do their job, now they’re trying to cover their own tracks,” said Mr. Hines.

First, what went right, according to DCF. After getting a complaint, immediately, the caseworker met Jayden.

According to the report, he was dressed well, with no marks or bruises. The two-year-old interacted positively with his mom, who passed a background check, and her boyfriend. What’s more, a month later, the caseworker talked with Mr. Hines, who said, at that time, he had no safety concerns.

Next, what went wrong – or what DCF refers to as: “missed opportunities.”

Jayden’s grandparents and others, who could provide insight, were not interviewed. No one ran a background check on the mom’s boyfriend.

But DCF concludes, if they had, they would have only found drug offenses, and that would not have changed DCF’s threat assessment. 72 hours before Jayden was murdered, the caseworker called Jayden’s mom to set up a meeting and check on him a second time.

That meeting, that Mr. Hines says could have made all the difference, never happened.

“If they would’ve intervened and seen his reaction when he had to go to his mom, they would’ve said, hey, no, this is a red flag,” said Mr. Hines. “If you don’t do your job and you don’t do things the right way, you can’t say okay this wouldn’t have saved my son’s life because you do not know.”

While DCF is not taking responsibility for Jayden’s death, they say they have updated their policies, procedures and training. The criminal case against both suspects is ongoing. They have not been convicted and they’re due back in court in April.