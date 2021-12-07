Feds investigate death of Tampa Bay man killed in industrial accident

TAMPA (WFLA) – Right now, two investigations continue into the death of a Tampa Bay area miner on the job. The victim worked at CEMEX, a global building materials company with nearly two dozen locations in the Tampa Bay area.

Industry experts say miners do dangerous work. 8 On Your Side is looking into the regulations that are supposed to keep them safe.

A worker at the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry on Camp Mine Road died as a result of injuries received in an accident at the site on Dec. 3, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was working in the pit when, somehow, he became entangled with equipment.

According to deputies, coworkers were able to get him out and give him first aid but by the time firefighters arrived, he was gone.

The site is owned by CEMEX, a global supplier of building materials with locations across Florida.

The death occurred at the quarry, where minerals are dug up. While this fatality occurred on the job, OSHA is not investigating.

Industry experts tell 8 On Your Side, MSHA or the Mine Safety and Health Administration has exclusive regulatory jurisdiction.

MSHA inspects underground mines four times a year and surface mines two times a year.

Operators, like CEMEX, are required to provide general safety training to staff, plus specialized training for various tasks and equipment.

Violations are documented. 8 On Your Side is working to get prior inspection reports.

Eight On Your Side is also waiting for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to release the prior calls for service dating back five years. We do know of one incident on site in late 2019.

According to Hernando County firefighters, a CEMEX worker was trapped in an elevator at the cement plant. Ater a technical rescue, he walked away unharmed.

CEMEX released the following statement regarding Friday’s tragedy:

“CEMEX is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our colleagues this morning at our Brooksville operations. We extend our sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and coworkers during this extremely difficult time. CEMEX is providing support to those affected by this incident, and we are thankful for the assistance provided by the local first responders.

Safety is the number one priority at CEMEX. We are strongly committed to maintaining the highest safety standards.”

8 On Your Side reporter Mahsa Saeidi is trying to get in touch with the victim’s family to see if there were any potential issues or concerns before this tragedy.

Federal data shows a significant drop in mining fatalities in recent decades.

In 1978, 242 miners died in accidents. Last year, deaths fell to 29.