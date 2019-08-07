FBI offering reward for ‘Tie-Dyed Bandit’ accused of 4 bank robberies in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI is offering a reward to catch the suspect referred to as the “Tie-Dyed Bandit” after one of his four alleged bank robberies ended in a colorful way.

Federal authorities say they’re offering $10,000 for information leading to the “Tie-Dyed Bandit’s” arrest following the alleged robberies of four banks in the Fort Lauderdale in a six-week span – including robbing the same bank twice.

Investigators labeled the robber with the moniker after a dye pack exploded in the aftermath of one of the robberies.

A video released by officials shows a tan Toyota Corolla with a stream of red smoke trailing behind the vehicle, which investigators say is near the moment a dye pack in the cash bag exploded.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. The FBI wants the public to be alert for the tan Toyota Corolla, which is likely to have prominent red stains from the red dye pack.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies or the suspect involved is asked to call the FBI offices at 754-703-2000.