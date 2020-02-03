Family of Sheriff’s Deputy who died by suicide is speaking out for more department benefits

ST.PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) – We’re following up with the family of a sheriff deputy, Kevin Levi, who died by suicide last week.

According to his family, Levi’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday. His family is upset that this isn’t receiving the same benefits as they would from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as if this was a line of duty death or a job-related death.

According to Levi’s family, he was diagnosed with PTSD, depression, panic attacks related to the job. That family says that PTSD is what led him to die by suicide. The family says they reached out to Commissioner Kathleen Peters who is an advocate to see if she can help.

We reached out to Peters for comment and we reached out to the Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office for comment.

