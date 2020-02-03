Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial

Family of Sheriff’s Deputy who died by suicide is speaking out for more department benefits

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PInellas County_41605

ST.PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) – We’re following up with the family of a sheriff deputy, Kevin Levi, who died by suicide last week.

According to his family, Levi’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday. His family is upset that this isn’t receiving the same benefits as they would from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as if this was a line of duty death or a job-related death.

According to Levi’s family, he was diagnosed with PTSD, depression, panic attacks related to the job. That family says that PTSD is what led him to die by suicide. The family says they reached out to Commissioner Kathleen Peters who is an advocate to see if she can help.

We reached out to Peters for comment and we reached out to the Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office for comment.

Stay with 8 On Your Side for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers"

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss