Family of near-drowning victim making too much to qualify for benefits, too little to afford them alone

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is investigating a Manatee County mother’s desperate fight to help her son. The family makes too much to qualify for benefits and too little to afford them on their own.

Ian Miner, 4, survived a near-drowning in the family’s backyard pool in 2017.

“We think that he slid in on his stomach,” said mom Megan Miner.

Miner says the pool’s splash alarm never went off. The toddler was eventually found unresponsive in the water.

“They had me say goodbye to him before they put him in the helicopter,” said Miner. “For the first weeks, he didn’t wake up.”

Whether it was a mother’s love or a medical miracle, Ian survived.

In the two years since, the toddler has had countless seizures, cardiac problems and neurological issues.

Doctors say Ian needs special medication, rehabilitation and a nurse around-the-clock. The family was getting these vital Medicaid services through the Social Security Administration but that stopped when Miner’s mother returned to work. At that point, the family no longer qualified for Supplemental Security Income which is a needs-based benefit.

“I work for Manatee County as a teacher with other special needs children,” said Miner.

While this pregnant mom helps other special needs children, she says her own child is struggling.

Miner tells 8 On Your Side her private insurance doesn’t pay for an at-home nurse. The soon-to-be family of five makes less than $80,000 a year. That means they can’t pay for an at-home nurse or qualify for SSI or Medicaid.

“Our options are to stop working or get divorced to look like we don’t make enough money,” said Miner. “I don’t think a lot of people are aware of how hard it is for middle-class families with children with these struggles to get the help that they need.”

8 On Your Side Investigates found the Miner family has at least two other options. They could pay more than $6,000 a month for the “Medically Needy Program.” Alternatively, they could put Ian in a nursing facility.

Miner says neither option is a possibility.

Two lawmakers tell 8 On Your Side Investigates they’re trying to help this family find additional federal and state resources.

We will continue to follow Ian’s journey.