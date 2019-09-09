Fake officer alert: Florida residents warned of FDLE ‘scam’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning of people pretending to be an FDLE officer.

Moody says imposters are trying to trick callers into thinking FDLE is on the line and are demanding money in a practice known as spoofing.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, I am infuriated that anyone would impersonate law enforcement, especially one of our state law enforcement agencies—FDLE. Not only are scams like this illegal, they make citizens question real law enforcement efforts. Please be on the look-out for these types of imposter scams and report fraud to FDLE, local law enforcement or my office at (866) 9NO-SCAM.” Attorney General Ashley Moody

Moody says to avoid falling victim to an imposter scam remember: