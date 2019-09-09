Fake officer alert: Florida residents warned of FDLE ‘scam’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning of people pretending to be an FDLE officer.
Moody says imposters are trying to trick callers into thinking FDLE is on the line and are demanding money in a practice known as spoofing.
“As Florida’s Attorney General, I am infuriated that anyone would impersonate law enforcement, especially one of our state law enforcement agencies—FDLE. Not only are scams like this illegal, they make citizens question real law enforcement efforts. Please be on the look-out for these types of imposter scams and report fraud to FDLE, local law enforcement or my office at (866) 9NO-SCAM.”Attorney General Ashley Moody
Moody says to avoid falling victim to an imposter scam remember:
- Do not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID;
- Be wary of any individual who calls or emails asking or demanding a money wire, prepaid debit card or gift card as payment;
- Be wary of anyone who reaches out on social media pretending to be someone in military service or law enforcement and asking for financial assistance;
- Never provide personal or financial information over the phone or via email in response to a solicitation;
- Contact the appropriate government agency or requesting entity before paying for a government service and verify whether the charge is necessary and actually payable to the government entity; and
- Know that the IRS and law enforcement agencies will never call threatening arrest unless payment is immediately made.