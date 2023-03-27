LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Jake Blanchard spoke exclusively to News Channel 8, saying his colleague and friend, Steven Cozzi, went to the office bathroom last Tuesday and never came back.

“I thought it was odd that he had been gone so long,” Blanchard said. “He was preparing for a hearing.”

When Blanchard went to the restroom to look for him, he says he found blood and called police. Cozzi has been missing ever since.

Largo police made an arrest in his murder Sunday morning, even though police say Cozzi’s body has not been found.

According to Largo police, Tomasz Kosowski, a pro se plaintiff in one of Cozzi’s cases, killed him.

“You don’t know why somebody would hurt somebody as nice as this guy,” Blanchard said. “I mean, this is the nicest guy, the sweetest person.”

Steven Cozzi. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi with his husband, Michael Montgomery. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi with his husband, Michael Montgomery. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi with his husband, Michael Montgomery. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Steven Cozzi with his husband, Michael Montgomery. (Source: Michael Montgomery)

Blanchard, Cozzi’s boss at Blanchard Law, said when police asked if Cozzi had any enemies, only one person came to mind. Five days later, that man, Kosowski was arrested.

“This is the only person I could think of that had a problem with Steve,” Blanchard said.

Kosowski, Blanchard says, had grown increasingly irritated with Cozzi over Kowsowski’s ongoing civil lawsuit against his former employer, Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery.

Kowsowski sued for breach of contract and misrepresentation over a billing dispute. Cozzi represented several of the defendants and Kosowski represented himself.

Still, he says, no one expected violence.

Blanchard says Cozzi went to the bathroom around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning and never came back.

Largo police say Cozzi was supposed to attend a 10:30 a.m. online court hearing that morning in Kosowski’s case. While he never called in, police say Kosowski did.

As soon as he disconnected from the court hearing, police said surveillance video captured him at the crime scene again, struggling to get a heavy cart into the bed of the truck.

Blanchard says he’s hopeful police find a body soon, and Cozzi’s loved ones get justice.