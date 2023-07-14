TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) —In January 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 21 ethics commission orders that imposed penalties against Florida officials.

That was two and half years ago, and records show it is the last time DeSantis made a decision on an ethics case.

8 On Your Side discovered there was a backlog while tracking the complaint involving former Temple Terrace mayor Mel Jurado.



She was known as “Dr. Mel”, but 8 On Your Side started asking questions about her degree in 2018, uncovering she paid LaSalle University in Louisiana to get the doctorate.

That happened the same year the FBI shut down the operation that was said to be a diploma mill.



In June, the commission voted on a settlement that called for a $10,000 fine against Jurado, adding that potential penalty against the disgraced mayor to a backlog of three dozen other cases.

The pending orders are peppered with Tampa Bay area names, including Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

In January, Baugh agreed to pay an $8,000 fine for violating the code of ethics by using her influence to organize a 2021 Covid-19 vaccination site specifically for Lakewood Ranch residents.

But Baugh, Jurado and all the others on the list will not have to deal with the penalties until DeSantis signs their orders.

There are also 20 pending cases involving complaints against lobbying firms that require decisions from DeSantis and his cabinet.

In that collection of cases, the commission found probable cause there was an ethics violation, but the final decision would be up to the governor’s office.

8 On Your Side started asking the governor’s office about the backlog weeks ago, but so far questions about why he has not signed an order since January 28, 2021 have not been answered.

Ben Wilcox, co-founder of the government watchdog group Integrity Florida said the indecision impacts accountability for breaking state ethics laws.

“I think that is the message, you don’t have to worry about breaking the ethics laws because nothing is going to happen to me if I do,” Wilcox said. “I think there’s a lack of accountability on people who break our ethics laws.”

While the lack of a DeSantis signature on the orders delays the potential penalty, Wilcox said he is also concerned the backlog will cause skepticism when anyone considers filing an ethics complaint.

“It sends a terrible message about enforcing our ethics laws for people who may want to file a complaint against a public official,” Wilcox said. “Why would you file an ethics complaint if there’s going to be no action taken to resolve the complaint?”

According to ethics commission records, the Florida House and Senate also have pending ethics commission orders to consider but the total number of cases involved is five, including one that has been appealed. Two of the cases on DeSantis’s desk are on appeal.