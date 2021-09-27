Elections officials say individuals are knocking on Florida voters’ doors

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Supervisor of Elections is warning residents that his office is not knocking on doors to verify voting information. Some door-knockers may even ask people who they voted for in the 2020 election. So who is doing this and why?

These groups are knocking on doors of registered voters, allegedly seeking to verify voting information.

Brian Corley, the Supervisor of Elections in Pasco says in one instance outside of his county, a door-knocker pretended to be an official.

“I want voters to know, this is very, very important, if someone comes to your door and knocks on it and says they’re with my office, they are not,” said Corley. “I can tell you these groups have gone to multiple counties.”

8 On Your Side has learned door-to-door canvassing is happening in at least three Tampa Bay counties: Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando.

We’re working to learn more about the individuals involved.

The concern is the door-knockers may be part of a larger effort to undermine the integrity of the 2020 election.

On Monday, we reached out to Florida’s Chief of Elections, Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if her office was investigating.

“It’s the most unscientific thing in the universe,” said Corley.

Linsey Grove is the president of the League of Women Voters in St. Petersburg, a group that seeks to increase civic engagement, and is also an instructor and researcher at USF.

“Collecting data this way is extremely biased,” said Grove. “My biggest concern is that this is an insidious way of decreasing voter confidence because we know that’s the biggest barrier for people to actually go to the ballot box and vote.”

By all accounts, in 2020, Florida ran a smooth election.

“There are so many reasons why the system actually works really really well in the state of Florida,” said Grove.

So how do these groups know so much when they knock at your door? Your name, address, email, phone number, designated political party, even which elections you voted in?

Under Florida law, all of the information in your voter file is a public record. These groups aren’t breaking the law unless they mislead you.

“A lot of voters are shocked to realize that, under Florida law, anybody and I mean anybody in the universe, can acquire the voter list,” said Corley.

Corley says elections officials have lobbied for years to keep voter’s information private. For now, the efforts have not been successful.

If you are part of a group canvassing neighborhoods in Tampa and you’d like to share your story, please contact Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.