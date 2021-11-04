Eckerd Connects: Pinellas sheriff to announce criminal investigation into foster care services company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay law enforcement officers are now looking into Eckerd Connects, the company that was hired to provide foster care services throughout Florida.

The company and Florida’s Department of Children and Families severed ties earlier this week, announcing that the company’s contracts with Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will not be renewed when they expire. The agreements in Pasco and Pinellas are set to expire on Dec. 31 while Hillsborough County’s contract expires in June 2022.

DCF officials placed blame on Eckerd, citing “repeated failures” for the decision to not renew. In a letter to Eckerd, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris accused them of jeopardizing “the health, safety and welfare of the dependent children under your care.”

8 On Your Side found out earlier this week that the Largo Police Department reported Eckerd to the DCF on Oct. 26 after three children were found climbing a ladder behind one of its offices late at night. One child got hurt, according to police.

Police said they reported their concerns about the lack of staff supervision to DCF. They told 8 On Your Side they responded to 22 calls at the Eckerd Connects office on Ulmerton Road in a week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is now expected to announce a criminal investigation into Eckerd. The sheriff’s office sent out a brief media alert announcing a 3 p.m. news conference with Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The agency said no additional information will be provided until the news conference.