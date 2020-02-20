Downtown Tampa’s constant construction causing major growing pains

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever wondered what is happening downtown?

Whether it’s road construction, high-rise buildings growing into the sky or pipes being pulled up and replaced, it seems Tampa is going through some serious growing pains.

Is this the biggest growth spurt Tampa has ever seen?

“Yes!” Tampa Urban Development Manager Rob Rosner said. “And we expect that moving forward over the next 10 years.”

Water Street is seeing new buildings like the JW Marriott take shape while the Water Street Marriott is improved. There’s new parking garages, improved roadways and more.

In the Channel District, several high rises are popping up and roads are being connected and improved.

On Harbour Island, the plumbing is getting a makeover while the roadways are improved.

These are just a few things happening in and around Tampa. And while it can be frustrating to get around, Tampa leaders say just wait, it’ll all be worth it.

