Dog shot and killed by deputy at Gasparilla was recently adopted at Pet Resource Center

Paws out the door put public at risk?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless man adopted a dog from a local animal shelter before it was shot and killed after allegedly attacking some sheriff’s deputy’s horses at Gasparilla .

Records show the dog was adopted at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in November.

Authorities say a deputy shot and killed the animal on Saturday night after it tried biting the horse.

Now animal advocates are placing a good part of the blame on the Pet Resource Center.

