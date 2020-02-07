Live Now
Doctor explains why News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo has to rest vocal cords

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The voice is a powerful tool, but for singers teachers, preachers, and even news anchors, certain jobs put a lot of strain on vocal cords.

“What happens is the continued overuse causes a lot of strain on your vocal cords and a lot of swelling to develop and minor injuries, but because you kind of push through it, it creates chronic thickening and inflammation of your vocal cords and that creates nodules or calluses,” said Jonathan D. Forman, who is an ENT-otolaryngologist in Tampa.

Foreman was recommended to me when I was hitting stages of not being able to make it through four and a half hours of daily live broadcasting. We worked together for years to preserve my voice so I can continue to meet the demands of a career.

“I’ve been watching you on the news for a very long time, and I know how your demands have grown over the years and I notice your voice gets raspy. You just keep trucking which is very admirable but it’s not so great for your vocal cord,” said Foreman, who ended up recommending 90 days straight of vocal rest.

“Your voice will return to normal, and you’ll have more comfort because as you know this is not just your voice, it’s that your throat physically hurts,” Foreman said.

While I can return to a career in television, the demanding schedule of four and a half hours of live broadcasting is off the table.

“I do believe when you come back at the end of this three-month break, and you start doing something other than being the newsreader for four and a half hours straight on two different stations, that you will do very well,” Foreman said.

My last day on WFLA and WTTA as a morning news anchor is Feb. 28.

I do look forward to the next chapter of my career and what the future holds.

