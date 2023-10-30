HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — When Idalia moved in two months ago, Dean Pannasch’s dream home on a Hudson canal was in the way of the storm surge that followed.

By the next day, his street was underwater, and his property was drenched. The damage was significant, including tens of thousands of dollars in ruined flooring, sheetrock, appliances and cabinetry.

It got worse after Pannasch found out the home he bought in May was not covered by flood insurance, even though documents from the sale indicate just under $2,400 was included for coverage in his closing costs.

“I didn’t have the answers and nobody has the answers and when nobody has the answers that hurts,” Pannasch said. “And that’s hard because you don’t think you’re ever going to get anywhere.”

Within hours of Pannasch telling his story to 8 On Your Side last week, he got a phone call from an insurance adjuster who took a look at the damage Friday. According to Pannasch, the adjuster said he was from a lender-placed insurance company.

If a property is uninsured, lenders will put coverage in place, and require the owner to pay. Pannasch said he has not been billed yet.

“It was out of the blue,” Pannasch said. “He said your claim was filed Wednesday. Ironically after the story aired.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the entities involved in the May closing, but so far they have not responded to questions about the flood insurance.

In another twist, a letter Pannasch just received from FEMA indicates the State of Florida paid a $2,400 premium for flood insurance that takes effect this week.

Unanswered is will his home be covered twice once the policy mentioned in the FEMA letter is effective. FEMA has not yet responded to questions.

Pannasch is relieved and hopeful that his property will be repaired, but he said the ordeal was so intense mentally, he almost checked himself in to the hospital.

“There was a little bit of light but every time the light showed it got closed off depending on who I called,” Pannasch said.

Now?

“I’m so happy,” he said. “It’s not all the way here yet until I get another couple of pieces of paperwork but I cannot be happier.”