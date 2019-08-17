Detectives investigating contractor exposed for questionable business practices

Customer paid more than $110,000 and got nothing close to what was promised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following several 8 On Your Side reports, detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the questionable business practices of Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove.

Investigators are focused on a Wesley Chapel project that Musgrove abandoned.

Detectives are focusing on Brenda Digeon’s property.

It is where he was supposed to build Brenda Digeon’s house.

“I’ve got a family, and we have no place to live,” Digeon told 8 On Your Side. “Right now we’re living with family members.”

More than a year ago Digeon hired Musgrove to build her new home.

He left her with little more than a hole in the ground and a $110,000 hole in her bank account.

She got no explanation from Musgrove.

When 8 On Your Side approached him, Musgrove took off running.

His wife, Rhonda, was miffed.

“Our lawyer is handling it, and I can’t believe you’re doing this to us,” Rhonda Musgrove stated.

Their lawyer is handing nothing. He filed a motion this week to withdraw as their counsel because according to court documents, the Musgroves stiffed him too.

Detectives might also want to talk to 62-year-old Yupin Syrop of Zephyrhills.

Yupin Syrop complains she paid twice for materials Musgrove was to supply.

“I paid him a lot of money,” Yupin explained.

Yupin paid Musgrove $50,000 to build a garage addition.

“It’s supposed to be 24 feet, but it turned out to be 18,” Yupin explained.

Yupin then paid Musgrove to convert two single garage doors into a larger one.

“I paid him for the complete job,” she stated.

Musgrove never delivered the garage door Yupin paid for. She had to buy another one from another company.

“I paid twice,” Yupin added.

“He has to be held accountable, him and his wife,” Brenda Digeon said.

Our investigation found Danny Musgrove took several customers in multiple counties for a ride.

Brenda Digeon hopes law enforcement takes Musgrove for a ride, straight to jail.

