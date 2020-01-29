Deadly dental mistakes may cost New Port Richey doctor her license

Live Now
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – It was supposed to be a routine dental cleaning at a New Port Richey office.

Five and a half years ago, 39-year-old Tommy Myers’ heart stopped beating minutes after his dentist, Dr. Veronica Thompson, administered what the state says was too much anesthesia, too fast.

Tommy later died.

Ever since that terrible day in 2014, Tommy’s parents pressed the Florida Department of Health to discipline Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Veronica Thompson (middle) at an August Board of Dentistry hearing.

“She administered a very potent drug to my son and he lost his life and she didn’t have the credentials to do that,” Tommy’s mother Maureen Myers said.

The state found the dentist made many mistakes. The Board of Dentistry repeatedly voted to revoke Dr. Thompson’s license. Instead, the Department of Health repeatedly preferred to settle the case with fines and requiring Dr. Thompson to take classes.

A trial to take her license was set to begin this week. 8 On Your Side is now tracking a major development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

