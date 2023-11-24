TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia survivors have less than a week to apply for federal assistance. The deadline to apply is Nov. 29, just a few days away.

If you were impacted by Hurricane Idalia in any way, FEMA wants you to turn in your application as soon as possible.

Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend Region on Aug. 30. The Category 3 storm was powerful enough that the impact could be felt miles away in the Tampa Bay area. There was flooding from Bayshore Boulevard to Sarasota.

Aid is available for residents in 18 Florida counties, including the following counties in the Tampa Bay area: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

FEMA can help residents repair their homes, pay their rent or fix their car. There are also funds available for other serious needs, like medical and dental treatments and child care.

You can even be reimbursed for expenses like a hotel stay, hiring a moving company or using a storage facility.

To apply, call FEMA at 800-621-3362, visit their website at DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA app.

FEMA spokesman Issa Mansaray said you should make sure your application is complete. A simple typo can delay the process.

“The proof of insurance coverage, if that one is not completed, sometimes it will delay the application process,” said Mansaray.