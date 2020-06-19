Data shows Tampa Police Dept. use of force on the rise

Lethal use of force in recent years is declining, however

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The death of George Floyd created a powder keg. As protests and anti-police sentiment fan the flames, any use of force is a lit match.

It turns out in Tampa, it’s a fire that’s slowly been growing.

Data obtained by 8 On Your Side dating back to 2017 shows officer use of force trending up at the Tampa Police Department. Use of force beyond handcuffing increased by 9 percent in 2018 and 13 percent in 2019.

The numbers also show a shift in the method of force during that time. More severe uses of force, like guns, tasers, and batons against suspects decreased, while the use of less severe measures like punches, takedowns, and chemical agents went up.

“It is recommended that current response to resistance policies, including the deadly force policy, continue to be addressed during in-service training. It appears that officers are adhering to response to resistance policies and are using force only when necessary,” read a memo to Chief Brian Dugan in March of this year.

After announcing new policies to reinforce police trust and transparency on Friday, 8 On Your Side asked Mayor Jane Castor what the trend says about the state of policing in Tampa.

“We ensure the use of force is trained to avoid it, de-escalate, and then if it’s necessary, the minimun amount of force necessary is used,” Castor responded.

Bryanna Fox, a USF professor who specializes in police studies, describes use of force as a vicious cycle.

“We want to make sure these unwarranted uses of force are reduced,” Fox explained.

She described the use of force and its impact as a vicious cycle. The more it’s used, the less people trust police, which leads to less compliance that ultimately creates more need for use of force.

The way to break that cycle, Fox says? Measures like what Mayor Castor says TPD is now undertaking.

“Criminologists have been saying police should focus on perceptions of trust and procedural justice,” she said. “So I think this is a great move and I think it will help in all of those areas.”

The Tampa Police Department declined to comment.

