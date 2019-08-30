Customer claims generator company leaving him in dark ahead of Dorian after hefty down payment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – John Thornberry is wondering what happened to his $7,500 downpayment to Colonial Generators in Sanford.

John lives in an area of Hillsborough County where he says the power goes out frequently.

With Hurricane Dorian on the way, he is worried about providing power so he can get water from his well and getting electricity to the barn to keep his horses cool.

Cherry Boy is one of John Thornberry’s horses.

But like Deborah Weber of Pinellas Park, who handed over a $6,500 dollar down payment to Colonial Generators in April, John’s got nothing to show for his money.

