Crooks looking to steal hurricane relief money, officials warn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Images of destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian tug at the heartstrings. Many want to help.

But be careful because consumer experts warn that crooks are already planning fake charities and scam pitches.

So before you give, do your homework. For Florida charities, go to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website and click on the Check a Charity tool.

If you don’t find them here, be wary. You can also check charities online using Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or GuideStar.

Here are the links:

Be skeptical of charities that spring up overnight. And look out for name variations that closely-resemble well-known reputable organizations. Most legitimate charities websites end in “.org” not “.com.”