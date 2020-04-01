Coronavirus test results now delayed up to 14 days in Florida, residents say

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As testing for the coronavirus booms, the wait time to get your results back is also spiking in Florida.  

8 On Your Side Investigates is hearing from people who’ve been stuck at home for days, including health care workers.

Initially, some Tampa Bay residents said it was taking approximately 11 or 12 days to get results. After our report aired on Monday, 8 On Your Side heard from residents who said the wait times had been extended again.

“What good is it to get the test kits if you can’t get the results to the tests?” Cindy Forbus, a registered nurse, asked.

Forbus received her test at a BayCare drive-thru site in Pinellas County on March 19.

Pasco County resident Roy Karpp has also been waiting 12 days for results.

As has nurse and mom Amy Gatlin.

“As a nurse, what’s going through your mind?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Who are we exposing?” said Gatlin. “My child was around hundreds of people at school.”

Everyone 8 On Your Side spoke with has one thing in common: they were tested at a drive-thru site and their test is being processed at a private commercial lab.

Forbus called the Quest Diagnostics to get more information about the delay.

“Why is the test specimen being sent to Virginia?” Forbus asked. “This is affecting our lives, going back to work.”

Florida only has three public health labs.

New data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday shows five out of six residents who tested positive were processed at a private lab.

State officials tell 8 On Your Side their plan now, and moving forward, is to rely heavily on private labs.

“They wanted me to test immediately like, she said get in your car now,” said 67-year-old Kayt Nelson.

Nelson has a serious underlying lung condition.

She says Quest told her don’t expect results for 14 days.

“I would love for Governor DeSantis to know that this is not just about an individual wanting their test results, this is a bigger picture,” said Gatlin. “It’s putting people’s lives at risk.”

Again, since Florida relies heavily on these private labs, we wanted to know if they were aware of these excruciating delays.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said they were looking into it.

We haven’t heard back from the governor’s office as of Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Quest Diagnostics says the company started with just one lab to process these tests. That facility was in California.

Now Quest is utilizing 12 labs, including one in Miami.

They expect test results to be returned at a much faster rate.

8 On Your Side will continue to investigate problems with testing in Florida.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida"

Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected"

strike teams answer coronavirus calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "strike teams answer coronavirus calls"

a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks"

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss