Coronavirus in Pasco County: Man quarantined at home with COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side spoke with a Pasco County man who says he’s living with the coronavirus.

Right now, Gene DellaSala says he’s quarantined at home with his wife and kids.

The 46-year-old wasn’t feeling well on Thursday but wanted to speak out to educate the public on this potentially deadly virus.

DellaSala believes he contracted the virus from a visitor who came to his home at the end of February. The 70-year-old man had reportedly been to China.

A few days after that visit, DellaSala started developing symptoms: stomach cramps, body chills and a bad cough.

“I woke up and I just felt like I didn’t even sleep, I just had complete lethargy and no motivation to do anything,” he said.

“At any point did you think, ‘I might have the coronavirus?'” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“I mean, joking, I kind of said that with people,” said DellaSala.

Unfortunately, it was no joke.

Soon, the father learned that the visitor had tested positive for COVID-19 out of state.

“My jaw just dropped, I knew right away this had to be it,” he said.

DellaSala called the Florida Department of Health and also contacted his physician. He says shortly after taking the test, he got the diagnosis.

“It sucks, I mean I feel like I’m dependent on everybody to help me now and I don’t like that,” he said.

DellaSala says this ordeal has also negatively impacted his business. He runs an audio-visual industry publication.

8 On Your Side asked when he would be cleared.

“That’s a good question,” said DellaSala. “I mean according to the health department, I have to be re-tested every three days and, until I test negative twice, they can’t clear me.”

The next test is scheduled for Friday. 8 On Your Side will continue to follow this story.

