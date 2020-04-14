Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus crisis: Florida won’t say which nursing homes have COVID-19

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – After an 8 On Your Side investigation confirmed a number of COVID-19 cases inside a Palmetto nursing home, we started hearing from many concerned viewers.

Floridians want to know if their loved ones could also be at risk. But Florida officials are still refusing to identify which elder-care facilities have had positive COVID-19 cases.

8 On Your Side received emails, calls and voicemails from viewers after our report on Monday.

“This is so disturbing as to what’s going on in our nursing homes,” said one woman. “Now, this is affecting my family.”

Other viewers were also concerned about the potential risk exposure for their loved one.

“A few people taken to the hospital last week came back positive and they’re not really telling the employees,” said another viewer.

Florida families have a simple question: Is there a positive COVID-19 case inside my loved one’s nursing home? But Florida won’t say which nursing homes have COVID-19.

As of Monday, we know at least 93 facilities in Florida have had at least one positive case.

“What we found in a lot of these long-term facilities is the spread is more significant among the staff,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges there’s a problem. He has directed the Florida National Guard to help ramp up testing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We are raising the bar even further,” he said. “I am directing the Florida National Guard to create more strike teams to significantly ramp up testing in long-term care facilities.”

But Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health, Agency for Health Care Administration and Florida’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees all refuse to identify which elder-care facilities have had positive cases.

8 On Your Side has made a public records request to obtain this information.

Other reporters are also seeking this information. On Monday, a reporter asked why the state wouldn’t reveal which facilities have positive cases.

“So, if an individual has COVID-19 in a nursing home or a facility, we have contact tracing which is in place,” said Dr. Rivkees.

“We really don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors,” said Brian Lee, the executive director of Families for Better Care.

Lee’s non-profit advocates for nursing home residents in Florida and beyond.

“It’s usually just by reporting, like what you’re doing right now. That’s how we’re getting this information,” he said.

So, why is this information not being released to families?

DOH officials say it’s because of privacy laws. However, they refuse to provide the exact legal justification.

8 On Your Side wants to hear from you if you’re concerned about your loved one in an elder care facility. You can email tips to MSaeidi@WFLA.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"

Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies"

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"

'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients"

'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients"

Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss