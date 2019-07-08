Convicted con artist back behind bars after 8 On Your Side investigation

TAMPA (WFLA) – A convicted con artist is back behind bars after a long-term 8 On Your Side investigation. According to online records, Carlton Dunko is currently being held in Hillsborough County for violating the conditions of his probation.

8 On Your Side Investigates has been tracking this case for years.

In 2016, our reports helped to send Dunko and his sidekick Frank Pureber to prison for a notorious roofing scheme. Prosecutors say there were nearly 100 victims across six counties in the Tampa Bay area.

In a scheme cooked up by Dunko, the company NBRC Construction collected insurance money for storm damage and either failed to replace roofs or failed to pay contractors.

8 On Your Side Investigates was there as Dunko pled guilty to fraud in January 2016.

We spoke with his alleged victims outside the courthouse on that day.



“It was a great feeling,” said Sarah Fava.

Along with prison, Dunko agreed to pay restitution to victims. He was also placed on ten years of probation.



In 2018, Dunko and Pureber were both released from prison in Florida.

Soon, they would do more time for past alleged crimes in Connecticut.

Investigators tell 8 On Your Side both men were released from the Connecticut facility just days ago.

Dunko was taken into custody in Hillsborough for violating the terms of his probation for the Florida crimes.

According to a Department of Corrections affidavit, Dunko agreed to stay away from the roofing industry in 2016.

However, as 8 On Your Side exposed, that did not happen.

The affidavit states that Dunko did “falsely report his employer” and “falsely report his income” throughout 2017 and 2018.



Investigators tell 8 On Your Side they believe Dunko lied about his income to hide money from victims across the country.



Right now, he is in jail as a direct result of our ongoing investigation.



8 On Your Side will continue to follow developments in this case