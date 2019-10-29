Controversial bail bond business moves out of Pinellas Co. neighborhood

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors reached out to 8 On Your Side earlier this year after a controversial business popped up in the middle of a community in Pinellas County. Now, 8 On Your Side Investigates is getting results.

“Primarily, I feel a lot safer,” said Christine Abee. “I’m home all the time, so it’s nice to know that I’m okay.”

According to the Home Owner’s Association, a homeowner was operating a bail bond business inside Leisure World Mobile Home Park.

8 On Your Side Investigates stopped by the property in September and found an open sign outside, along with cars and customers.

Neighbors say they had dealt with this problem since at least July. They were upset about all the traffic and they were concerned for their safety.

Although this was a zoning violation, HOA President Karen Milne says the problem persisted.

“We thought the wheels were kind of turning slowly, and that’s why we contacted you,” said Milne.

8 On Your Side Investigates contacted law enforcement and the county. We also made calls to the business and stopped by the property.

On the day of our first report, Code Enforcement was back on the scene issuing citations. Soon, neighbors say they spotted a moving truck.

“Yay!” said Milne, “… the business is moving.”

“If it wasn’t for your coverage, we wouldn’t be at the position that we are in now,” Milne added.

“We’re just thankful that you guys were able to help us out,” said Joanne Weber.

Neighbors want to be clear about one thing. They only had a problem with the operation of a business. They say they still welcome the homeowner in the neighborhood.

8 On Your Side made multiple attempts to reach the homeowner.

