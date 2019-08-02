Contractor leaves home in shambles, Plant City couple out thousands

A growing list of customers say they were cheated.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Richard Mace of Plant City is mad.

For 2 years he has had no living room, no kitchen, there is now a trench where his floor is supposed to be, a ceiling of plastic to keep out the elements.

Richard Mace’s house remains gutted after 2 years and $80,000 paid to Danny Musgrove and DRAC Construction.

Richard and his wife hired Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove and his company called DRAC Construction in May 2017 to expand their home from about 1,100 square feet to 1,900 and two bedrooms to three.

$80,000 dollars later…

“We live in one bedroom and one bath and a makeshift refrigerator and microwave that we’ve been using for the last two years,” Richard said.

According to Richard, Mr. Musgrove told him the project would take six months.

Two years later the main living area of the house remains gutted. A couple of rooms were added, there is no glass in the window openings.

Lumber, puddles, open-air windows and holes in the wall are what Richard Mace gets to look at every day.

“Birds were coming in, bugs, we couldn’t turn on the AC, it was unliveable,” Richard explained.

Danny Musgrove also left the boarding on the roof exposed.

“The weather got to it over a year, had to have a roofing company come in, put a new roof on with a metal top on it,” Richard added.

That cost Richard another $10,000 dollars.

As the project dragged, Musgrove, according to Richard, showed up less and less.

Brenda Digeon of Wesley Chapel knows what that’s like.

“He needs to go to prison,” Brenda stated. “For a very long time.”

Brenda paid Danny Musgrove’s company more than $100,000 dollars to start her house. She has only some concrete footers and a lot of weeds to show for it all that money and 11 months of heartache.

“Once he got the money that was like it, there were always excuses, I’ll take care of it next week, I’m waiting on this, I’m waiting on that,” Brenda recalled.

Musgrove offered no excuses when I caught up with him, which wasn’t easy. He ran from my questions and camera.

Musgrove told Richard and other customers that he was cheated out of $80,000 by a customer and is working to get back on his feet.

Musgrove was paid $80,000 by Richard, $111,000 by Brenda Digeon, and more than $190,000 dollars by Tim and Beth Smetana. Musgrove finished none of those projects.

Out of money, Richard is forced to sell the house for pennies on the dollar.

“He doesn’t need to be doing contract work,” Richard said.

If you know of something that you think should be investigated call our 8 On Your Side Helpline at 1 800 338-0808.

Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com