Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New technology found in today’s latest cars is making them smarter and safer than ever. You might think that with added technology comes some hefty repair costs, but the safety systems could end up saving you money in the long run.

Many of today’s cars are engineered with the latest advanced safety features. They can watch the road, steer back into their lane and automatically brake when a crash is imminent. But that tech can come at a cost when you’re in a wreck.

“These advanced safety systems can’t work without sensors. Unfortunately, the sensors are located in these easy-to-damage areas like the bumper, or the windshield or the side mirrors,” said Jeff Plungis with Consumer Reports.

According to RepairPal, the average cost of a basic windshield replacement runs about $300 to $500. But a replacement for a windshield with advanced safety components could soar anywhere from $800 to $1,900.

But a recent study shows advanced safety technology can help you avoid a collision or lessen the impact of a crash, by as much as 46 percent. If you’re worried about getting a big bill from the mechanic, your car insurance should help.

“When you get one of these bills you might have some sticker shock, but don’t panic. You won’t pay any more than your insurance deductible,” Plungis said.

Make sure your mechanic is also up to speed on the advances in the technology. You can ask your dealership if it can handle the repair or if it can recommend a qualified repair shop.