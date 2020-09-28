Need more energy? Here is what you should eat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re working from home or juggling your children’s schedules during the pandemic, you might be feeling tapped out.

Like so many people, Jessica Ordonez balances working from home, helping her family and the many tasks that demand her energy.

“I have to make sure everyone is fed and eating and has enough sleep, they’re getting bathed, do the laundry, do the cooking, do the cleaning, so these are the normal kinds of things that happen throughout the day,” says Ordonez.

Like Jessica, you might be left with little time to take care of yourself, and feeling fatigued.

The good news is that nutrition can help us feel better. Here are some foods that help boost your energy.

Carbohydrates have a place in your diet, but do yourself a favor and pick the ones that help fight fatigue. Choose “slow carbs,” like whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables that are packed with nutrients and fiber.

“Carbs supply glucose. Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired,” says Consumer Reports Health and Food Editor Trisha Calvo.

Another energy booster? Protein helps build your muscles, making it easier for you to stay physically active and feel energetic!

“High-quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy eggs nuts and beans, soy, nuts, dairy and eggs,” says Calvo.

And you might not be getting enough good sleep because you’re dehydrated. A general guideline for men is about 15 and a half cups of fluid per day, and for women, 11 and a half.

Foods with high water content, like many fruits and vegetables, count.

And caffeine can really sap your sleep, so lay off the coffee six hours before your bedtime.

