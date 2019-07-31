Live Now
Hyundai to make rear-seat alert standard by 2022

Consumer Reports

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – Hyundai is making its rear seat reminder system a standard feature on new vehicles in the future.

The South Korean carmaker says by 2022, its rear occupant alert door logic system will be a stand on most of its new models.

It will also make its optional ultrasonic rear occupant alert, or a similar sensor-based system, available on more of its models.

Also coming later this year, the Sonata will feature standard door-logic rear occupant alert.

The car company says that making these systems standard equipment will help prevent child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.

