How to stop targeted ads from following you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you ever search for something in your web browser and then see online ads for the same thing?

That’s not coincidental, they are called targeted ads.

“They’re directed specifically at you and they’re based on the things that companies think you may be interested in or maybe are more likely to buy,” said Thomas Germain, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

Companies do this by keeping track of what you’re searching online.

“Let’s say you’re shopping for sneakers on the internet. Companies are keeping track of the websites you visit and the things you’re doing on digital products and sooner or later, you’re going to see a sneaker ad,” Germain said.

There are a few things you could try in order to get rid of targeted ads.

The first being is to try using an adblocker. The second tip is to use the private browsing mode on your browser. It’s not bulletproof but is helpful, according to Consumer Reports.

Brave and Firefox are browsers that have built-in ways to help stop targeted ads.

You can also reset your advertising identifier on your smartphone and opt-out of personalized ad tracking using the operating system.