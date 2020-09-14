How to fix your annoying mask

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Fogged up glasses, ear irritation, and even acne. Those are just, some of the annoying things that happen, when you wear a mask. Luckily, there are some simple solutions to these problems.

If you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet. You can pinch the top of the mask to make it fit your nose. You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lens or wear your glasses on top of your mask. Another issue, is masks that keep slipping.

“If your mask keeps slipping, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe,” says Lauren Friedman with Consumer Reports.

If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it’s because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears. Rub some petroleum jelly behind them. You can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.

And if you suffer from so-called, maskne, make sure to wash your face every day. Also speak to your dermatologist for a solution if the problem continues.

