Halloween costume may pose car seat safety hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when your child is riding in a car seat.

“We don’t want to wear puffy costumes underneath our car seat harness because doing that can add additional room to the harness in the event of a crash. And that additional room in the harness will now make it so there is more room for the child to move during the crash and potentially move outside the protection of their car seat.” said Emily Thomas, a Consumer Reports car seat expert.

Experts recommend having your little ghoul or goblin change into their costumes after getting to the party.

