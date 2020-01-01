Consumer Reports: What to look for when buying luggage that will last

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Traveling, while exciting, can be very stressful. Whether its beating traffic to get to the airport in time or making sure your luggage weighs just the right amount, there are many things that play a factor when taking a trip.

One thing most of us don’t want to have to worry about though is using a suitcase that will hold what we need and will withstand being beaten up through baggage claim.

Luggage salesman Sal Carino said durability is a top priority for his customers.

“People are willing to pay a premium for a product that will arrive intact,” Carino said.

Split seams or broken zippers, wheels and handles can mean the next trip for that bag is to the garbage dump.

A survey of more than 38,000 Consumer Reports readers reveal certain luggage lines getting top marks. Briggs & Riley and Eagle Creek were two of the top-rated brands for durability for both checked and carry-on bags. They also rate high for ease of packing and stow-ability. They also offer warranties.

“Lifetime warranties can offer some peace of mind. But you need to remember that they do come with limitations and that ‘lifetime’ may not mean your lifetime,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Doyle.

Also with some manufacturers, the warranty will not apply if you are not the original owner.

Cosmetic damage is also generally not covered.

“Even if the bag is covered under warranty, the company will likely repair it. If they do replace the bag they may give you a different color or even a completely different model from the one that you purchased,” Doyle said.

No matter, how sturdy your luggage is, over time it will start to show its age with little dings and scrapes, which are generally not covered under lifetime warranties.

Two ways to keep your checked bag looking like new is to either have it wrapped in plastic for the trip or use a removable cover.

Keep in mind though, that officials may unwrap the bag if they decide to inspect it.

