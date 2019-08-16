Consumer Reports: Possible answers to Epipen shortage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Widespread manufacturing problems have caused a shortage of Epipens, both the name brand and generic, at pharmacies across the country. But that doesn’t mean severe allergy sufferers are out of luck.

“It’s nerve-racking, we made it through kindergarten. You can never let your guard down,” said Nicole Gonzalez, whose child suffers from severe allergies.

Consumer Reports reveals new low-cost Epinephrine options that are available right now, pointing to the generic Adrenaclick, which is an auto-injector similar to Epipen.

Auvi-q is now available at Walgreens at no cost to consumers who have commercial insurance. If you don’t live near a Walgreens, the manufacturer, Kaleo, will ship it to you for free.

Another Epinephrine option that just came to market is called Symjepi. It’s a pre-filled syringe, not an auto-injector like the others. So instead, users manually inject themselves.

Store inventories vary, so call ahead to make sure your pharmacy has the Epinephrine injector you want. To avoid potentially deadly mistakes or injuries, Consumer Reports strongly recommends asking your doctor or pharmacist for training with your new device.

It’s always a good idea to ask for the pharmacist for the lowest possible price to make sure you’re getting every available discount