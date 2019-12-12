Consumer Reports: Dangers in the laundry room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Of all the dangers that children can face, you might not think the laundry room is one of them. But earlier this year, a 3-year old allegedly died after getting trapped inside a front-loading washer.

As we have learned, that’s not the only hazard near the laundry.

Since 2014, the consumer products safety commission says they are aware of three deaths among children 5 and younger – linked to washing machines Aa the number of emergency room visits for washing machine associated injuries – about three-thousand. Most of those were related to falls. Parents it’s another reminder to be aware of the potential dangers. If you have a separate laundry room, lock it. Always keep the doors to the washer and dryer, shut.

“Many newer washing machines will have a lockout feature on the appliance. It’s often activated by holding a combination of buttons or holding down a button for several seconds. Each machine is different so you’ll want to check the manual to see if it has a lockout feature and how you might go about setting that up.” says consumer reports Haniya Rae.

Another danger in your laundry room – laundry pods. In the first 9 months of 2019, poison control centers have reported more than 76-hundred calls in children 5 and under related to laundry packets.

“The detergent in laundry packets is more highly concentrated than other forms and when you ingest or when it comes in contact with the skin or eyes, it can cause serious effects. Major manufacturers have taken steps to make their packaging more child-resistant, but people are still getting injured when coming into contact with these laundry packets,” says Rae.

Safety experts recommend liquid laundry packets should be avoided in homes with children under 6-years-old or adults who are cognitively impaired.